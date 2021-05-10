Mountain State gets more than $1.1M to help homeless West Virginians

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – West Virginia will be receiving $1,150,512 in federal funding to help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness get back on their feet.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says the money will come from the American Rescue Plan through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The fund will provide Emergency Housing Vouchers to three housing authorities to assist West Virginians who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

“Unfortunately, many of our fellow West Virginians are currently or at risk of experiencing homelessness and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this heartbreaking issue worse,” said Manchin. “Throughout the pandemic, many West Virginians have faced additional hardships due to high unemployment, unstable living conditions and job insecurity. These funds from the American Rescue Plan will help West Virginians experiencing homelessness get back on their feet. I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to help address homelessness in the Mountain State and ensure every West Virginian has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night.”

Individual awards listed below:

$587,676 – Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority

– Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority $428,856 – Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority

– Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority $133, 980 – Housing Authority of the City of Huntington

More information about the American Rescue Plan and how it will affect West Virginia in the American Rescue Plan can be found here.