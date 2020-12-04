Mountain State will continue to receive help from National Guard during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today President Donald Trump announced the Mountain State will continue to receive help from the National Guard during the pandemic.

The announcement comes after US Senator Shelley Moore Capito sent a letter to the President, specifically requesting the federal government continue to support the West Virginia National Guard’s response to the covid pandemic, through March 21st.

The Senator says this will give the National Guard the support they need – and benefits for the vital work they’re performing in our communities during this difficult time.