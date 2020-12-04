Coronavirus Updates

Mountain State will continue to receive help from National Guard during pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today President Donald Trump announced the Mountain State will continue to receive help from the National Guard during the pandemic.

The announcement comes after US Senator Shelley Moore Capito sent a letter to the President, specifically requesting the federal government continue to support the West Virginia National Guard’s response to the covid pandemic, through March 21st.

The Senator says this will give the National Guard the support they need – and benefits for the vital work they’re performing in our communities during this difficult time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS