Mountaineer Foodbank and WVU extension team up to bring 900 meals to Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — 900 meals were disbursed to six different schools in Clay County today. After Clay County lost its only grocery store, the county was suffering food insecurity.

“Childhood hunger in West Virginia is really prevalent, there’s over 80,000 kids in West Virginia that are food insecure, and so us targeting the schools in these communities has been impacted greatly on those numbers,” said Becky Conrad, Director of Development at Mountaineer FoodBank



Mountaineer Food Bank and WVU Extension teamed up to do a “Supper Sack Packing Event.” This is a part of the CDC “Be Wild, Be Wonderful, Be Healthy” project.

Each supper sack contained ingredients to prepare a meal for the entire family as well as recipe cards. The bags will stay within the community and be given to students and their families who are in need.

The food items were bagged by Clay County High School students and Principle Crystal Gibson is prided that they are giving back to their school community gives back to the county.