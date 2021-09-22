Mrs. West Virginia reads to Charleston preschoolers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Local students got the chance to hear a story from a real queen!

Students at Bream Presbyterian Church in Charleston were visited by Mrs. West Virginia this morning, Sept. 22, 2021. Mrs. West Virginia of America Dr. Elisha Lewis read to the Pre-K students and answered questions about her role as a doctor and pageant winner.

“Having students see again a female in this position, and also a black female in this position, and having someone that looks like them, I think it could motivate them and let them know that they can do it as well so representation absolutely matters,” Dr. Lewis said.

The students were later treated to an ice cream party.