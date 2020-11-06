MU educator and West Virginia author dies

Officials with Marshall University say former chair of the Division of Exercise Science, Sport and Recreation Dr. Bob Barnett passed away, Oct. 25. (Photo Courtesy: Marshall University – Mid Ohio Valley Center/Facebook)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials with Marshall University say Dr. Bob Barnett passed away, Oct. 25.

Barnett taught sport history at Marshall for 35 years and served as Division of Exercise Science, Sport and Recreation chair. He was a lifelong West Virginia resident who wrote more than 300 articles for publications including Goldenseal, Sports Heritage Magazine and the Washington Post.

“Dr. Bob Barnett taught sport history for 35 years at Marshall and served as chair of the Division of Exercise Science, Sport and Recreation. A lifelong resident of West Virginia, he wrote hundreds of articles for publications including Goldenseal, the Washington Post and Sports Heritage Magazine, as well as several books. The university community extends its condolences to Bob’s family,” The university said in a statement regarding Barnett’s passing.

Barnett also wrote the book “Growing Up in the Last Small Town,” which was published in 2010. He also co-authored a book published this year titled, “The Black Athlete in West Virginia,” with Dana Brooks and Ron Althouse.

“Dr. Barnett would come to MOVC to talk to FYS students each semester about his book, Growing Up in the Last Small Town. Dr. Barnett will be missed by all at Marshall University Mid-Ohio Valley Center,” Officials with the Marshall University – Mid Ohio Valley Center posted on its Facebook page.

