MU School of Pharmacy makes, donates more than 12 gallons of hand sanitizer to charities

From left, Lisa Nord, Tiffany Davis, Christopher Booth, Kimberly Broedel-Zaugg, Chelsea Gresham-Dolby and Jessica Saunders gather around one of their batches of FDA-approved sanitizer for local charities in Huntington. (Photo Courtesy: Marshall University)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University says its School of Pharmacy made and donated more than 12 gallons of hand sanitizer last month to several local charities including Harmony House, Huntington City Mission, the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, River Park Hospital and the Huntington police and fire departments.

The university says almost a dozen faculty, staff and students helped gather materials, compound and bottle the substance and label the final product, which adheres to FDA guidelines. The compounding was done by faculty who are licensed pharmacists registered in West Virginia, Kentucky or Ohio and supervised by a West Virginia registered pharmacist. The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy also licensed the school as a pharmacy for the purpose of compounding hand sanitizer for local charities during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was amazing how quickly our team jumped into action,” School of Pharmacy Dean Dr. Gayle Brazeau says. “They applied their pharmacy knowledge and skills to produce a much- needed resource in our community. I am especially proud of Drs. Tiffany Davis, Chelsea Gresham-Dolby and Kimberly Broedel-Zaugg for their leadership.”

The project is funded through donations to the Marshall University Foundation’s School of Pharmacy General Fund. Anyone wishing to make donations for the COVID-19 Hand Sanitizer Project can contact the foundation at 1-866-308-1346.

Charities who would like to request donations can contact Broedel-Zaugg by phone at 304-696-2306 or by e-mail at broedelzaugg@marshall.edu. Marshall says hand sanitizer production will continue as funding and supplies last.

