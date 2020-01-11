Mud and Rock slide closes road in Clendenin

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WOWK) – Emergency dispatch officials say a rock and mud slide has closed Elk River Road at the Queen Shoals bridge near Pups Creek Drive in Clendenin.

Officials say there is no estimated time as to when the road will reopen and that there were no injuries reported in the slide. The West Virginia Department of Highways is on route to clean up the scene.

