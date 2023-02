Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

UPDATE (11:37 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17): Mingo County dispatchers say that a family was trapped as a result of this mudslide, but they were rescued.

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A mudslide has knocked multiple homes off their foundation area in the Ragland area of Mingo County, Mingo dispatch tells 13 News.

Delbarton Fire Department is on the scene, assisting residents.