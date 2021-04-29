Mudslide closes Kentucky roadway

Part of KY 3 is blocked due to a mudslide that happend approximately 200 yards northeast of the Dog Fork Laurel Road intersection in Boyd County.

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Part of KY 3 in Boyd County is blocked due to a mudslide.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the slide happened near the 8.5 mile marker, which is about 200 yards northeast of the Dog Fork Laural Road intersection.

Highway crews are on scene to clear debris. Officials say the debris should be cleared by late this afternoon.

Traffic is asked to detour using I-64 and the KY 180 and US 23 interchanges:

To access KY 3 up to Ponderosa Drive and Dog Fork Laurel Road, drivers should detour from the KY 180 side.

To access on KY 3 up to Callahan Road and Sisters Lane, drivers should detour from the US 23 side.