Emergency officials responded to a three-vehicle crash on MacCorkle Avenue near the Patrick Street Bridge. Nov. 9, 2021.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department confirms a three-vehicle accident on MacCorkle Ave. SW at Trojan Landing. The accident occurred at around 1:00 p.m. near a highway grass-cutting zone.

There were no citations, and one person was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

The road should reopen at any time now.