Multi-car crash on I-77 leaves 4-year-old dead

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A multi-car crash along I-77 south, near mile marker 83, left a four-year-old dead and multiple others injured.

Around 9 pm Friday, officers were called to a crash involving three cars.

One driver, 85-year-old Nancy Bean of West Milton, Ohio was traveling north at the time of the crash. Another driver, 25-year-old Lilly Korrin of Wadsworth, Ohio was traveling south. In the third car was 50-year-old Earl Haslam of East Canton, Ohio, 54-year-old Wendy Whitley of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and a four-year-old. That car was heading south.

Bean is said to have driven through the Barrier C tollbooth when she then drove through traffic cones into oncoming traffic. Bean’s car then hit the cars driven by Korrin and Haslam.

Everyone involved was taken to the Charleston Area Medical Center due to their injuries. The four-year-old has been pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.