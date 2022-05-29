CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Dayton, Ohio man was arrested last night in Charleston after a multi-county pursuit.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, on May 28, Putnam County deputies tried to pull over someone due to speeding on I-64E in Putnam County. The driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

Kanawha County deputies say speeds reached more than 120 mph.

They say their deputies became involved once the pursuit crossed over into Cross Lanes. The driver started to weave in and out of traffic at speeds that exceeded 100 mph.

The car ran out of gas on I-77S near the Moose Lodge in Charleston. The driver did not listen to deputies when asked to get out of the vehicle.

A brief struggle happened before the driver was taken into custody.

The driver was later identified as Robert D. Allen, Jr., 40, of Dayton, Ohio.

Allen is being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to deputies.