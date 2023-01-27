UPDATE (7:37 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023): Two lanes of Greenbrier Street are now back open.

Crews on the scene say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County dispatchers say a portion of Greenbrier Street in Charleston is shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the crash happened at 6:43 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Greenbrier Street and Hillcrest Drive. Firefighters on the scene have said four vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash.

There is no word on any injuries at this time or how long the roadway will be shut down.

The Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police Department and Charleston EMS are on scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more details become available.