PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Multiple people were arrested over the weekend after the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted an undercover operation.

They say that the suspects traveled to Putnam County to meet up with who they believed to be a 14-year-old child they met online. The nature of their meeting was allegedly sexual.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Hurricane Police Department, Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office, Beckley Police Department, West Virginia State Police, and the US Department of Homeland Security were involved in the undercover initiative.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that more operations like this will be conducted in the future.