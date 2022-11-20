KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a commercial structure fire occurred Sunday morning in the community of Amandaville in St. Albans.

According to dispatchers, crews arrived at 213 Swans Lane, where they found a working fire in an operating warehouse.

There were no injuries in the incident, dispatchers say.

Responders included Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Tornado VFD, West Side VFD, Tyler Mountain VFD, St. Albans VFD and departments from Putnam County.

Fire departments arrived on the scene around 1:50 a.m. and were able to clear around 4:08 a.m., dispatchers say.