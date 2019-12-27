Multiple crews extinguish structure fire in Crede

CREDE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Officials say multiple fire departments have put out a structure fire that broke out at a home around noon Friday on Crede Drive in Crede, West Virginia.

The Malden Volunteer Fire Department says the home was occupied but everyone was able to escape the fire.

The fire department says the home was an older two-story house and the fire was contained primarily to the second floor. The Malden, Pinch, and Clendenin volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

