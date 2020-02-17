One killed in house fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Investigators are on scene of a fatal fire along the 2900 block of 5th Avenue. The call came at 6:30 am on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Chief Jan Rader of the Huntington Fire Department says this is the first fatal fire of 2020 in the City of Huntington. “We had confirmed [an] entrapment on the second floor in the rear [part of the house],” Rader said. “The conditions deteriorated, we were not able to get in to the victim.” Chief Rader says a woman was the victim of the fatal fire.

The fire shut down 5th Avenue between 29th Street and 30th Street for most of the morning. When firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 6:30 a.m., the home was engulfed in flames. One witness who did not want to go on camera tells 13 News he tried to rescue the woman from the home, but he was unable to do so.

Chief Rader says the home was over 100 years old and balloon construction. “Usually when a house goes up this quickly, it is balloon construction, and that’s the type of construction where there’s no fire stops in the walls,” Rader said. “When you have fire, it spreads extremely fast.”

As of 10 a.m., Chief Rader says the right two lanes of 5th Avenue have been opened back up to motorists. However, and engine is still on scene hitting hot spots. Fire and police investigators will remain on scene until at least 12 p.m.

Sharell Anderson, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 44 years says he woke up to the fire. “That house went up so quick, I can’t believe how fast it went up,” Anderson said. “I heard a noise, and looked out my window, and it was just everywhere, flames [were] everywhere.”

Anderson says he was close to the people living in that home and says he’ll remember the woman as being a great person and a great neighbor. He says she would have done anything to help anybody. Anderson tells us the woman woke her son up to tell him there was a fire. “The house was on fire and they ran,” Anderson said. “There’s only one stairwell going up, and he said he ran out the door, he turned around, and she wasn’t there. So, it was just that quick.”

Chief Rader says smoke detectors save lives, and she urges people to have working smoke detectors in their homes.







