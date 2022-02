ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK)—Multiple crews were on the scene of a fire that broke out early on Friday morning.

Pinch, Clendenin and Frame Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Hutton Drive in Elkview around midnight.

A Facebook post by Pinch VFD says that Engine 21 arrived within a few minutes and began to battle the blaze.

Engine 21, Engine 23, Squad 2, Utility 25, CVFD Engine 12 and Utility 16 all responded to the scene.