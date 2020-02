KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Multiple fire departments are battling a fire in Kanawha County late Friday evening.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Dalewood Drive in Cross Lanes.

Dispatchers report a fully-involved trailer fire.

No injuries are reported.

Fire crews from West Side Fire, Institute Fire, and Tyler Mountain Fire are responding to the scene.