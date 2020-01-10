Multiple fire departments on scene of house fire

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Firefighters are on scene of a very large house fire in Wayne County, dispatchers say.

The large home is located on State Route 152, across the street from the Pioneer Motel.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 4:25 am on Friday, January 10, 2020. A passerby tells us she made the initial call to 911 after she says she saw black smoke coming from a bedroom window.

Dispatchers tell us those living in the home made it out safely and there are no injuries to report at this time. Wayne firefighters say the home had a basement, making it hard to hit any hot spots. They said the home collapsed to the basement.

Firefighters say the home belonged to former Wayne Mayor James Ramey Jr. III. We spoke to his grandson who tells us the home “took 2 and a half years to build, but less than an hour to come down.”

Lavalette Volunteer, Wayne Voluntter, Fort Gay Volunteer, and East Lynn Volunteer Fire Departments have units on scene.