Multiple people injured in two Fayette County ATV crashes

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been injured in two ATV crashes that happened in the same area of Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, first responders were dispatched to an ATV crash under the Meadow River Bridge Monday, May 31. He says one person was flown to Charleston to be treated for their injuries.

A short time later a second crash was reported in the same area. Fridley says the two occupants on that ATV were also flown to Charleston due to their injuries.

According to Fridley, the people involved in both of the crashes were in the same group.

The investigations into both crashes are still ongoing. Members of the Ansted, Nuttall, Wilderness and Summersville Fire Departments along with several EMS personnel and the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crashes.