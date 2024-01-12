Outage numbers last updated at 6:10 p.m., Jan. 12

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Power companies are reporting several power outages throughout our region as heavy winds and rain come through the region Friday.

Here are the outages by county in the Tri-State:

According to Appalachian Power, Fayette County has the most customers without power at 3,837 customers. Lincoln County follows with 3,349 customers without power; and Kanawha County has 2,612 customers without power.

At this time, those are the only counties in our region of West Virginia showing in red on the Appalachian Power outage map, meaning there are more than 2,000 customers without power.

Other counties in the Appalachian Power area with outages include:

Boone County at 1,999 customers without power

Wayne County at 1,846 customers without power;

Clay County at 1,735 customers without power;

Logan County at 1,176 customers without power;

Nicholas County with 1,082 customers without power;

Mingo County with 296 customers without power;

Putnam County with 64 customers without power;

Roane County with 62 customers without power;

Cabell County with 49 customers without power;

Jackson County with 20 customers without power;

Mason County is now reporting no outages.

In our region of West Virginia for MonPower, the company is showing:

2,377 customers in Nicholas County without power;

1,152 customers in Braxton County without power;

805 customers in Clay County without power;

168 customers in Wirt County without power;

55 customers in Roane County without power;

16 customers in Calhoun County without power;

9 customers in Wood County without power.

AEP Ohio is showing 56 customers without power in Vinton County, 21 customers without power in Scioto County, less than five customers without power in Meigs County, and no reported outages in Gallia, Lawrence or Jackson counties.

Kentucky Power is also showing several outages in multiple counties: including:

Martin County has 578 customers without power;

Pike County has 347 customers without power;

Johnson County has 192 customers without power;

Floyd County has 184 customers without power;

Lewis County has 52 customers without power;

Lawrence County has 13 customers without power;

Boyd County has 7 customers without power;

Big Sandy RECC in Kentucky is also showing 111 outages in Floyd County, 51 outages in Johnson County and 4 outages in Lawrence County.