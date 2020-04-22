Multiple residents safely escape Sissonville fire

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Sissonville.

13 News crew on the scene reports the location of the home, located on a hill and off a gravel road, prevented fire engines from battling the blaze, which resulted in extensive fire damage.

Everyone inside the home during the fire were able to escape safely.

Crews are currently waiting for a four-wheel-drive fire truck to extinguish a small brush fire.

