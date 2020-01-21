Multiple shots fired near Charleston home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department says multiple gunshots were fired near a home on Charleston’s West Side.

Police say the shots were reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020. An unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots from an AK-47 style rifle outside of a home in the 400 block of Wyoming Street in Charleston. Home security video provided by the Charleston Police Department shows two subjects approached the porch at the home.

The video shows that one subject knocked on the door, then walked toward the sidewalk. When someone asked “who is it?” the armed subject shot the weapon multiple times while running away. No one was injured in the shooting but the occupied residence was struck by gunfire.

Evidence was obtained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting or the identities of the suspects is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111. Callers may remain anonymous.

