Multiple structures catch fire in Charleston

Crews responded to an early morning fire in Charleston. We’re told flames also spread to two adjacent buildings. April 9, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the call came in around 5:15 a.m. of a structure fire along the 1200 block of Washington Street West.

We’re told the flames spread to two adjacent buildings. No word on injuries or what caused the fire at this time.

Dispatchers say the Charleston Fire Department and city police responded to the scene.

