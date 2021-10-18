All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
Car flips over in accident, closes lane on MacCorkle Ave in Kanawha City

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by 13 News Anchor Hannah Goetz

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK)—One lane of traffic is shut down on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City after an accident at the intersection of MacCorkle Ave and 35th Street.

Photo from 13 News Anchor Hannah Goetz

At around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, three vehicles were involved in an accident during which a car rolled over and landed upside-down with one person inside.

One lane of traffic is shut down in front of Element Federal Credit Union.

Two people were transported to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

Crews from the Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police Department and Kanawha EMS are on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

