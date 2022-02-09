Multiple vehicle break-ins in Charleston’s South Side, police asking for assistance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multiple vehicle break-ins have been reported in Charleston’s South Side overnight and the police are asking victims to report them.

The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division says that if you were a victim of one of the vehicle break-ins, even if nothing was stolen from your vehicle or cameras showed someone grabbing your door handle, to contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 to file a police report.

They say if you have video surveillance or know someone who does to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.