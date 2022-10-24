UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia.

According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the building at the time and everyone made it out safely.

The Ripley, Ravenswood and Southern Jackson volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

Route 33 remains closed in both directions.

(Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Michael Magee)

(Photo Courtesy: Hairbon Aerial Services)

(Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Michael Magee)

(Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Michael Magee)



RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Ripley, West Virginia.

According to Jackson County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 11:20 a.m. at a commercial building on Highlawn Drive in Ripley.

Dispatchers say multiple fire departments have responded to the fire, and the road at the scene is blocked to traffic.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.