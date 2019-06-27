Municipalities remind residents of rules for consumer fireworks

NITRO, W.Va (WOWK) – If setting off fireworks is part of your plans for Independence Day it is a good idea to make certain you don’t violate any local ordinances.

Consumer fireworks for sale

“Everybody loves fireworks. There is a time and place for it,” said Jonathan Atkins, Nitro Building Official and a fire captain for the city.

In St. Albans, WV and Nitro, WV along with many other cities there are specific rules for when and where you can discharge fireworks. Violating the rules can lead to fines up to $500. “But that is not what we are here to do,” Atkins said about the fines. “We are here to educate the public while respecting the people who might not react well to those fireworks.”

This time of year fire departments receive several calls from neighbors concerned about people setting off fireworks in their community.

“Noise complaints complaints of debris in people’s yards from people setting off fireworks overtop of people’s adjoining properties and that is definitely against city ordinance,” explained St. Albans Fire Inspector Chris Collins.

Individuals are responsible for any damage caused by the fireworks they set off. People cannot be under the influence when discharging fireworks. In both Nitro and St. Albans you are required to be at least 100 feet away from any building or structure. In Nitro fireworks may only be discharged on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the holiday weekends corresponding to those holidays or between 10 a.m. on December 31 and 12:30 a.m. on January 1. In St. Albans consumer fireworks are only permitted for use between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day or between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 a.m. for New Year’s.

“A ticket is rare. The standard is education and giving people who don’t want to be around the fireworks the opportunity to get out before it happens,” Atkins said.

Leaders in both Nitro and St. Albans said they are happy to provide residents with a copy of the full code relating to fireworks and answer any questions they may have about the rules and safety precautions. All you have to do is call your local city hall.