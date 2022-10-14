HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night.

WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is 30-year-old Cory Donahue, also of Branchland. He was located a short time later on Sand Gap Road where he was arrested without incident and charged with Murder.

This investigation is active and ongoing.