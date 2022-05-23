CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man jailed in Charleston, West Virginia, wanted for murder in southeast Ohio is back in Ohio.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, Keontae Nelson is being held in a jail in Fairfield County, Ohio.

Nelson, 20 of Charleston, was arrested on May 13, 2022, in Charleston in connection to the April 2021 murder of Kane Roush.

According to Fairfield County Jail records, Nelson was brought to the jail on Friday, May 20.

Roush was shot in Pomeroy, Ohio early Easter Sunday morning. The 25-year-old man died at the hospital.

Nelson is the second man charged in connection to the murder of Roush.

Jaquan Hall, who is also from Charleston, is also charged with murder in this case.

He is expected to go to trial in September.