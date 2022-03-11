CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two homicide suspects were arrested by Charleston Police on Thursday.

According to Lt. Tony Hazelett, 36-year-old Donald Blake Parish, of Lucama, North Carolina, and 33-year-old Lori Nicole Allen, of Zebulon, North Carolina, were wanted out of North Carolina for first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle. That investigation is being handled by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office in Tarboro, North Carolina.

They were arrested on the 1400 block of Viewmont Dr. in Charleston.

No other information is available at this time.