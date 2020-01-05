Murder trial for Scioto County baby found in well set to begin

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – Monday morning jury selection begins in Scioto County Court for the murder trial of two-month-old Dylan Groves. Dylan Groves was born in January of 2019 physically dependant on drugs.

Children’s Services took custody of the baby, but he was later released back to his father, Daniel Groves, care.

Jessica (L) and Daniel (R) Groves face numerous charges including aggravated murder kidnapping and gross abuse of a corpse.

In the spring, Groves, started missing court dates, doctor appointments, and home visits. Then Dylan disappeared, and so did Daniel and Jessica groves.

The parents were found by police, and after numerous interrogations and false leads, Dylan was discovered 30-feet down a rural Scioto County well.

The autopsy report stated he was only two months old when he died. He was found with multiple fractures, both new and old. Drugs, including meth, were found in his liver.

Perhaps the most disturbing notation was that the infant was found wrapped in two duct-taped plastic bags and placed in two milk crates which were secured with chains, zip ties, and metal wires. The makeshift casket was weighted down with rocks and an iron anchor.

In July, Jessica groves entered a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea. Judge Kuhn ruled her competent to stand trial.

Since the arrests, Scioto County Children’s Services, which was in charge of Dylan’s safety after being removed from his parents, has been under scrutiny. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services came in to investigate. Their final report found that Scioto County Children’s Services was “out of compliance with Ohio administrative code.” Executive director, Dr. Lora fuller was placed on administrative leave and changes were ordered within the department.

The Groves are being tried together and face numerous charges including aggravated murder kidnapping, and gross abuse of a corpse. Jury selection is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020.

