Museum of Radio and Technology hosts ‘swap meet for no reason’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington, West Virginia hosted an event Saturday morning designed to bring back an old tradition.

The “Swap Meet for No Reason” event encouraged people to bring in old tv, radio, and other multi-media equipment hoping to find a new home for them. People from all over the tri-state brought in their treasures looking to sell or trade.

We spoke with museum curator Geoff Bourne and he says this event was about more than just buying and selling.

We’re letting everybody know that we’re open for business and get the collectors back out. A lot of our members, they’ve been couped up for a while and they just want to get out and stretch their legs. Geoff Bourne, museum curator

The museum will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.