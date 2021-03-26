Musicians play for first time since pandemic

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – This is the first weekend that musicians are allowed to perform in West Virginia since Governor Justice lifted the restrictions on live music this week.

It’s been a long year for many musicians in the Tri-State. Anne Melton, a senior at St. Albans High School says, “This will be my first time playing AND singing since January of 2020 in front of a large crowd.”

Melton used to play at Coal River coffee company every Friday night. She says having that taken away from her was devastating. “It’s been absolutely insane, like we don’t get to play for anybody and its really hard to get our stuff our there when you can’t do what I get to do tonight.” said, Melton.

And the owners of Coal River Coffee Company say they’re grateful for her return as well. “Being able to give people an opportunity to sing live, and sing their own music, it’s an incredible opportunity.” said, owners Michael & Rachel Ervin.

In Mason County, the band ‘Next Level’ was just starting to get popular. They had been booked for the entire 2020 year. “So like overnight, all of our gig’s went away. We wake up and within a couple of days it was like no more shows.” said band member, Barry Taylor.

They say they are thankful they aren’t just limited to virtual performances anymore and that music is a great way to bring everyone together after being isolated.

“Music brings everyone together. So I feel like its something that has just been lacking. You know the comradery, music makes everyone feel good.” BJ Kreseen, Lead Vocalist

Next Level says they are currently taking bookings for 2021.

You can find St. Albans senior Anne Melton on Apple Music, and Spotify.

