NAACP responds to Gov. Jim Justice ‘thug’ remarks

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Roughly two weeks ago, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice called the Woodrow Wilson High School girls basketball team ‘thugs.’

This, after a game against the team he coaches, Greenbrier East High School.

The game resulted in the suspension of five players on the Wilson team for two games each, and charges being filed against one coach.

Following an outcry from the school, state legislators and others, Justice apologized for his remarks in an interview with 13 News Political Reporter Mark Curtis.

“If I’ve offended anyone by what I said, I would’ve never said it,” said Governor Justice. “I’m sorry for saying that if I offended anyone.”

But now, NAACP President Owens Brown is taking the governor to task.

“See, a lot of times people feel they don’t have these biases, but they’re there,” said Brown. “And this is one time it came out, and he’s saying he did not realize a ‘thug’ is a racial term, but why has he never used the term before until he used it against young black females?”

Justice says he did not mean to use the term ‘thug’ in a racial way, but used the word because of his concern that the game was getting too violent.

“What happened is very, very bad behavior coming from the top down to our children and we cannot have that,” said Governor Justice.

But the Governor’s apology isn’t adequate for some.

Brown says this incident is yet another example that makes the State of West Virginia look bad in the nation’s eyes.

“I know there are some very good people in the State of West Virginia,” said Brown. “I just wish we would clean up our act, and people would really think before they say what they’re saying.”

Brown adds he hopes this is a teachable moment for the mountain state.