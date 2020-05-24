Name by name: Lawrence County group honors fallen soldiers

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Honoring every single fallen soldier separately can be a difficult task, but the group known as “Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes” proves that it’s not impossible.

If you pass by the Lawrence County courthouse this Memorial Day weekend, you may have noticed a large display of American flags. But these flags are not just for decoration.

Each flag on the courthouse lawn represents a soldier who lost his/her life fighting for our freedom. Each row of flags is organized into groups based on the war the individuals fought in. From World War I to the current war on terror, each hero is named and accounted for.

President of the veteran-led group who set up the display, Matt Jenkins, says he has seen multiple families come by taking pictures with the flags and searching for their loved one’s names. As an army veteran himself, Jenkins says this display means much more to him.

Even though I don’t personally know any of the names out there, I’ve never met them, but it does mean a lot that I have been chosen to help carry on this project. We’ve been working on it for probably about eight months now and Memorial Day weekend was the final showtime. Matt Jenkins

While a majority of the flags are military-related, a few have been dedicated to local heroes. Those who have lost their lives on the line of duty as a firefighter, EMS first responder, or local police officer have also been recognized with their own flags.

The display was made possible through donations from the community and other fundraising means. Jenkins also says they are planning on growing the display for next Memorial Day.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories