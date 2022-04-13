UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13): The woman killed by a train in Huntington on Tuesday has been identified.

Huntington Police say that 63-year-old Pamela S. Deel, of Huntington, was found unresponsive on the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. They say she attempted to cross the train bridge from the area of 31st St. and 8th Ave. into Guyandotte when she was struck by an eastbound train.

Ms. Deel was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they do not believe that any criminal actions occurred during the incident.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian has been struck by a train, according to Cabell County Dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the incident happened around 3:41 p.m. on the train bridge in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

Huntington Police, Cabell County EMS and the Huntington Fire Department are on scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.