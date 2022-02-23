KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The man who was struck and killed in the Malden area on Route 60 on Feb. 18 has been identified.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said William M. Lambert, 68 of Malden, was the man who was hit and killed.

Deputies are still looking for information that will help locate the driver of the vehicle that initially hit a person on Route 60 in Malden.

They say that multiple vehicles had hit the person, but the first vehicle to hit them has not been located.

Officials say that the vehicle is red and would likely have front-end damage.

Anybody with information is being urged to call the KCSO at 304-357-0169 or on their website.