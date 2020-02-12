Name of suspect in Charleston homicide and officer-involved shooting released

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has released the name of the suspect in yesterday’s string of violent crimes on Charleston’s West Side.

The Charleston Police Department named Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin as the suspect in yesterday’s violent incidents including a homicide and the officer-involved shooting involving Charleston Police Department Officer Austin Castro.

Police say Drennen struck Casto in the head multiple times with a weapon, reported to be a flat iron. Officer Casto tried to create distance between himself and the suspect but was forced to draw his gun in the altercation. The officer fired two shots at the suspect. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The officer is fine and at home recovering. The suspect has made it through surgery and is at the hospital being guarded by police.

Police say they believe the incident is related to a homicide this morning on the 600 block of Georgia Street, a carjacking in Edgewood, and a car crash and attempted carjacking near Lee Street and Tennesse Street, all on Charleston’s West Side. The Charleston Police Department is investigating these cases. Hunt said there is no threat to the public.