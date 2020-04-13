Name released in alleged Charleston arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man who died in a fire police ruled as a homicide Saturday, April 11.

Police say Eric Drewey White, 37, of Charleston died in the fire involving two homes on the 2200 block of Falcon Drive. Another person was injured and taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

The CPD says Jerry Walker, 43, was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree murder related to the fire. According to the criminal complaint, police identified Walker in surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home allegedly lighting one of the houses on fire. Police were also able to identify Walker purchasing gasoline prior to the fire in gas station surveillance footage. He is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.

