SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The names involved in a shooting in Sissonville on Sunday have been released.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Sloan, 66 of Sissonville, and Kathryn Sloan, 57 of Sissonville, have been identified. They say they were married.

They say that the two were found at a residence in Sissonville on the 3300 block of Walker Dr.

Deputies say investigators believe the incident is a murder-suicide.

The results of an autopsy have not been given to Kanawha County deputies at this time.