Nate Bargatze’s comedy tour coming to Charleston, West Virginia

Photo of Nate Bargatze performing in 2021. Bargatze’s “The Raincheck Tour” will make a stop at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Saturday, April 2, 2022 with “all-new material.” (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his comedy tour to the Mountain State.

According to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Bargatze’s “The Raincheck Tour” will make a stop at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Saturday, April 2, 2022 with “all-new material.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, and can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office or through ticketmaster.com.

Bargatze is a native of Old Hickory, Tennessee and has appeared on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. He has had two specials on Netflix and also hosts the podcast Nateland, according to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. According to Bargatze’s website, he has also performed overseas for troops in Iraq and Kuwait.