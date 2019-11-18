National Adoption Month celebrated at West Virginia Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – November is National Adoption Month and Mission West Virginia is celebrating those in the foster care community in a big way. Monday they held their “It takes a village” event where they invited the public to decorate a house to put inside the village.

“Our village includes social workers, teachers, counselors, judges, medical professionals, media, service providers, law enforcement, faith communities, volunteers, friends and family. As part of the village, you play an important role in the foster care and adoption community through your commitment to serving foster and adopted youth. “ – Mission West Virginia

National Adoption Month is a collective national effort to raise awareness of the more than 428,000 children in foster care in the U.S. who are waiting for a safe and loving family to adopt them. There are approximately 1,000 children in WV who are legally eligible to be adopted and waiting for a forever family of their own. Theo Thompson was once is foster care, but now he is a Thompson.

“Everyday, I wake up and I think ‘it’s so good being a Thompson’,” says Theo.

The holiday village will be on display at the state capitol until the end of the year.