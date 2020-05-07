National Day of Prayer celebrated with drive-in service

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — National Day of Prayer was celebrated a little differently in Huntington this year due to the coronavirus. Instead of gathering on the front lawn of the Cabell County Courthouse, attendees participated in a drive-in concert and prayer service at the Christ Temple Church.
A concert featuring several singers started at 11 a.m. with the show also available on the radio for parishioners to listen from the comfort of their socially distant vehicles.
“I like it. It’s great. I’m glad that we can at least do this,” said Christine Perkins, who has attended the National Day of Prayer celebration the last 5 years. “Our hope is in Jesus Christ; that’s what I believe, that’s what I know.”
Speakers, including Congresswoman Carol Miller, took the stage at noon for remarks and prayer.
“It’s a privilege to come out here and praise the Lord,” Perkins said. “He’s done great things for me. I have peace like I’ve never had before and I just want to give him praise and thank him for what he’s done for our country.”
Instead of clapping their hands, people used their car horns as a form of applause.
