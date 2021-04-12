National Donate Life Month: Raising awareness to save lives

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Some local hospital workers are trying to get neighbors to register as organ donors for “National Donate Life Month.”

Today, staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital and representatives from the Kentucky/West Virginia Organ Donor Affiliates held a flag-raising ceremony. The flag represents the 108,000 patients who need life-saving transplants.

“I really hope that people give thought to the fact that even in their passing they can affect up to eight other lives and their families,” said Ed Pino, medical director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

They also held a moment of silence for one minute and eight seconds to recognize those patients waiting for organ donations.

Friday is “National Donate Life Blue and Green Day.” Here at WOWK-TV, we will also be wearing those colors in support on that day.