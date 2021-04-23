National Drug Take Back Day locations in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several organizations throughout the Tri-State are preparing for National Drug Take Back Day tomorrow, Saturday, April 24.
According to the United Way of the River Cities’ Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), National Drug Take-Back Day allows people to get rid of medications in their homes that are expired, unused and unwanted to prevent medication abuse and theft. The sites, however, cannot accept personal care items, liquid injectables, needles or sharps, thermometers and other mercury items, hydrogen peroxide or inhalers or illegal drugs. PEP says people can bring in vaping items but are asked to remove batteries from the devices.
All of the events listed below are scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
West Virginia:
Braxton County:
- In front of the Braxton County Courthouse at 300 Main St in Sutton
- WV State Police Sutton Detachment at 1259 Dyer Hill Rd in Sutton
Cabell County:
- Walgreens on 4th Avenue
- Drug Emporium at the mall on 3 Mall Road in Barboursville
Calhoun County:
- Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 363 Main St in Grantsville
Jackson County:
- Walgreens at 635 W Main St in Ripley
- Walmart at 200 Academy Dr in Ripley
Kanawha County:
- WV Drug Intervention Institute
- WV State Capitol Building (outside at California Avenue)
- Drug Emporium at 1603 Kanawha Blvd W in Charleston
- Walgreens parking lot at 655 Washington St W in Charleston
- Kanawha City Piggley Wiggly at 5003 Maccorkle Ave SW
- Kroger at Ashton Place at 1100 Fledderjohn Rd in Charleston
- Fruth Pharmacy at 864 Oakwood Rd in Charleston
Nicholas County:
WV State Police Summersville Detachment at 100 Service Rd in Summersville
Webster County:
- WV State Police Webster Springs Detachment at 5525 Webster Rd in Upperglade
Wirt County:
- Wirt County Sheriff’s Office at 15 Court St in Elizabeth
Wood County:
- Waverly Volunteer Fire Department at 15425 Emerson Ave in Waverly
- Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department at 1340 Harris Hwy in Parkersburg
- CVS Pharmacy at 2323 Murdoch Ave in Parkersburg
- Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department at 1695 Elizabeth Pike in Mineral Wells
- Vienna Volunteer Fire Department at
Ohio
Scioto County:
- Kroger at 811 Gay St. in Portsmouth, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 1025 16th Street in Portsmouth, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vinton County:
- McArthur Police Department at 645 W Main St in McArthur
Kentucky
Boyd County:
- The Ashland Police Department at 201 17th St in Ashland
- Kentucky State Police Post 14 at 5975 US-60 in Ashland
