National Drug Take Back Day locations in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several organizations throughout the Tri-State are preparing for National Drug Take Back Day tomorrow, Saturday, April 24.

According to the United Way of the River Cities’ Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), National Drug Take-Back Day allows people to get rid of medications in their homes that are expired, unused and unwanted to prevent medication abuse and theft. The sites, however, cannot accept personal care items, liquid injectables, needles or sharps, thermometers and other mercury items, hydrogen peroxide or inhalers or illegal drugs. PEP says people can bring in vaping items but are asked to remove batteries from the devices.

All of the events listed below are scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Virginia:

Braxton County:

In front of the Braxton County Courthouse at 300 Main St in Sutton

WV State Police Sutton Detachment at 1259 Dyer Hill Rd in Sutton

Cabell County:

Walgreens on 4th Avenue

Drug Emporium at the mall on 3 Mall Road in Barboursville

Calhoun County:

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 363 Main St in Grantsville

Jackson County:

Walgreens at 635 W Main St in Ripley

Walmart at 200 Academy Dr in Ripley

Kanawha County:

WV Drug Intervention Institute

WV State Capitol Building (outside at California Avenue)

Drug Emporium at 1603 Kanawha Blvd W in Charleston

Walgreens parking lot at 655 Washington St W in Charleston

Kanawha City Piggley Wiggly at 5003 Maccorkle Ave SW

Kroger at Ashton Place at 1100 Fledderjohn Rd in Charleston

Fruth Pharmacy at 864 Oakwood Rd in Charleston

Nicholas County:

WV State Police Summersville Detachment at 100 Service Rd in Summersville

Webster County:

WV State Police Webster Springs Detachment at 5525 Webster Rd in Upperglade

Wirt County:

Wirt County Sheriff’s Office at 15 Court St in Elizabeth

Wood County:

Waverly Volunteer Fire Department at 15425 Emerson Ave in Waverly

Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department at 1340 Harris Hwy in Parkersburg

CVS Pharmacy at 2323 Murdoch Ave in Parkersburg

Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department at 1695 Elizabeth Pike in Mineral Wells

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department at

Ohio

Scioto County:

Kroger at 811 Gay St. in Portsmouth, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 1025 16th Street in Portsmouth, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vinton County:

McArthur Police Department at 645 W Main St in McArthur

Kentucky

Boyd County:

The Ashland Police Department at 201 17th St in Ashland

Kentucky State Police Post 14 at 5975 US-60 in Ashland