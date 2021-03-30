National Fallen Firefighters Foundation vists Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The National Fallen Firefighter association and the After the Fire Podcast were in Charleston today, honoring the seven firefighters who died in the Woolworth fire in March of 1949.

They held a ceremony at the old building, which is now Rock City Cake Company.

Afterward they visited the culture center to see the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial to bring attention to the tragedy, 72 years ago.

Our hope is that we bring attention to these sites. And people will look at it in a different vein. They wont just think its the Woolworth Building or the Rock City location. They’ll have an apprecation for the sacrifice that took place here.” John Tippett, National Fallen Firefighters Association

After the ceremony, the Charleston Fire Department held a training exercise to see and discuss how safety protocols have changed since the Woolworth fire.

You can listen the the ‘After the Fire’ podacst on their website.