CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several crews responded to a structure fire around 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

The fire was fully-involved when crews responded to the house on McCubbin Drive near Coonskin Drive.

Kanawha dispatchers tell 13 News that the home was vacant, and there were no injuries.

Dispatchers say responding agencies included Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, Malden VFD, and the Charleston Fire Department. The National Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing National Guard, which is located nearby, also assisted.