CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is recognizing this week as National Infant Immunization Week.

According to the CDC, National Infant Immunization Week (NIIW) was created to raise awareness of the importance of protecting children 2 years of age and younger from preventable diseases through vaccinations.

For 2022, health officials across the country are focusing this week on encouraging families to stay on track for routine check ups and vaccinations after the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in these routines in 2020 and 2021.

“Childhood immunization is critical to combatting potentially life-threatening, vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “National Infant Immunization Week serves as a reminder to schedule immunization check ups to help protect the health of this vulnerable population.”

A report from the CDC in May of 2020 showed what health experts called “a troubling drop” in routine childhood vaccinations due to families staying home amid lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. The CDC says that getting vaccinated on time is “critical” to providing protection against diseases that could potentially be life-threatening.

According to the WV DHHR and the CDC, there are 14 diseases preventable by vaccine that children can receive protection against before the age of two. These include Diphtheria, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Measles, Rotavirus, Haemophilus Influenzae type B, Tetanus (Lockjaw), Mumps, Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Pneumococcal Disease, Polio, Rubella (German Measles), and Varicella (Chickenpox).

The DHHR says that the West Virginia Vaccines for Children program provides vaccinations to children 19 and under who are underinsured or whose parents or guardians may not be able to afford them. The program’s coverage includes vaccines for the seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines and age-appropriate boosters, HPV and vaccines required for child care, school entry and at seventh and twelfth grades.

For more information on vaccinations, contact the West Virginia Division of Immunization Services at 304-558-2188 or visit the DHHR’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services.